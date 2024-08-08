World Central Kitchen announces death of one of its Palestinian employees in Gaza

One of our Palestinian colleagues, Nadi Sallout, was killed tonight near Deir al-Balah, Gaza. He was an integral member of our warehouse team from the early days of our response in Rafah and a humanitarian at his very core. We are still learning the details of this tragedy, but… pic.twitter.com/XlBmenqYig
— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) August 7, 2024
One of our Palestinian colleagues, Nadi Sallout, was killed tonight near Deir al-Balah, Gaza. He was an integral member of our warehouse team from the early days of our response in Rafah and a humanitarian at his very core. We are still learning the details of this tragedy, but… pic.twitter.com/XlBmenqYig