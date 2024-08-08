World Central Kitchen announces death of one of its Palestinian employees in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08 | 00:27
World Central Kitchen announces death of one of its Palestinian employees in Gaza
2min
World Central Kitchen announces death of one of its Palestinian employees in Gaza

The World Central Kitchen (WCK), a US-based, non-governmental organization, said a Palestinian staff member was killed in Gaza on Wednesday, four months after seven staffers were killed by Israeli strikes in an attack that drew widespread condemnation.

The WCK identified the person as Nadi Sallout, saying in a post on X that he was "an integral member of our warehouse team from the early days of our response in Rafah and a humanitarian at his very core."

The organization said it is still learning the details of the incident but believes he was off duty at the time. He was killed near Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, it added.

Three Israeli air strikes hit a convoy of aid vehicles traveling through Gaza on April 1, killing seven WCK staff, including citizens of the United States, Australia, Britain, and Poland.

Israel denied accusations that it had deliberately targeted the aid workers.

