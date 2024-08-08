News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kamala Harris didn't agree to discuss imposing an arms embargo on Israel, aide says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08 | 13:32
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Kamala Harris didn't agree to discuss imposing an arms embargo on Israel, aide says
Vice President Kamala Harris did not agree to discuss imposing an arms embargo on Israel during an exchange with pro-Palestinian activists who are pushing for changes to US policy toward its ally over the Gaza war, an aide said on Thursday.
The Uncommitted National Movement had said late on Wednesday that Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, had "shared her sympathies and expressed an openness to a meeting with Uncommitted leaders to discuss an arms embargo" during the interaction while campaigning in Detroit, the aide said.
The aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Harris did not express a willingness to discuss an arms embargo. But a campaign spokesperson said the vice president did tell members of the Muslim and Palestinian community she would continue to engage with them on the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza, which local officials say has killed nearly 40,000 people.
"@VP has been clear: she will always ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups. She does not support an arms embargo on Israel. She will continue to work to protect civilians in Gaza and to uphold international humanitarian law," Harris's national security adviser, Phil Gordon, said in a post on X.
Two founders of the Uncommitted group, Layla Elabed and Abbas Alawieh, said they spoke briefly with both Harris and newly minted running mate Tim Walz of Minnesota about their concerns about the US supplying weapons to Israel as it wages war in Gaza.
Alawieh said on Thursday that both he and Elabed asked for a meeting specifically to discuss the demand for an arms embargo on Israel, "and in both cases, Vice President Harris expressed an openness to following up."
He said he was very encouraged by his engagements with Harris' office and hoped discussions would continue to be fruitful.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Kamala Harris
Israel
Activists
Gaza
Next
Gaza's war death toll rises to 39,699: Health Ministry
World Central Kitchen announces death of one of its Palestinian employees in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-02
Australia: Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza
World News
2024-08-02
Australia: Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25
US Army Chief: We haven't seen Israel's detailed plan for the aftermath of Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25
US Army Chief: We haven't seen Israel's detailed plan for the aftermath of Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16
US tells Israeli officials Gaza death toll ‘unacceptably high’
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16
US tells Israeli officials Gaza death toll ‘unacceptably high’
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-15
Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israeli officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-15
Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israeli officials
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Israeli Defense Minister says 'important' to swiftly reach Gaza hostage release deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Israeli Defense Minister says 'important' to swiftly reach Gaza hostage release deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
US, Qatar, and Egypt urge Israel and Hamas to negotiate on Aug. 15
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
US, Qatar, and Egypt urge Israel and Hamas to negotiate on Aug. 15
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:19
Gaza civil defense states Israel strikes on two schools kill more than 18
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:19
Gaza civil defense states Israel strikes on two schools kill more than 18
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-03
Israeli drone targets vehicle on Damascus-Beirut Road, resulting in one death: SOHR
Middle East News
2024-08-03
Israeli drone targets vehicle on Damascus-Beirut Road, resulting in one death: SOHR
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-06
More than 39,653 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-06
More than 39,653 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-07
Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-07
Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon
0
World News
05:11
Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont returning to Belgium
World News
05:11
Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont returning to Belgium
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
10:34
Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980
Sports News
10:34
Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980
2
Lebanon News
15:39
Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
15:39
Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources
3
Sports News
11:22
Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss
Sports News
11:22
Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss
4
Lebanon News
01:11
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:11
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah
7
Middle East News
14:45
Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'
Middle East News
14:45
Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'
8
Lebanon News
00:10
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:10
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More