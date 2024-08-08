Kamala Harris didn't agree to discuss imposing an arms embargo on Israel, aide says

2024-08-08 | 13:32

3min
Kamala Harris didn't agree to discuss imposing an arms embargo on Israel, aide says

Vice President Kamala Harris did not agree to discuss imposing an arms embargo on Israel during an exchange with pro-Palestinian activists who are pushing for changes to US policy toward its ally over the Gaza war, an aide said on Thursday.

The Uncommitted National Movement had said late on Wednesday that Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, had "shared her sympathies and expressed an openness to a meeting with Uncommitted leaders to discuss an arms embargo" during the interaction while campaigning in Detroit, the aide said.

The aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Harris did not express a willingness to discuss an arms embargo. But a campaign spokesperson said the vice president did tell members of the Muslim and Palestinian community she would continue to engage with them on the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza, which local officials say has killed nearly 40,000 people.

"@VP has been clear: she will always ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups. She does not support an arms embargo on Israel. She will continue to work to protect civilians in Gaza and to uphold international humanitarian law," Harris's national security adviser, Phil Gordon, said in a post on X.

Two founders of the Uncommitted group, Layla Elabed and Abbas Alawieh, said they spoke briefly with both Harris and newly minted running mate Tim Walz of Minnesota about their concerns about the US supplying weapons to Israel as it wages war in Gaza.

Alawieh said on Thursday that both he and Elabed asked for a meeting specifically to discuss the demand for an arms embargo on Israel, "and in both cases, Vice President Harris expressed an openness to following up."

He said he was very encouraged by his engagements with Harris' office and hoped discussions would continue to be fruitful.

Reuters
 
