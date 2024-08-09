French President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for a renewed Gaza ceasefire push, saying "the war in Gaza must stop."



In a post on X, Macron said France fully backs the efforts of the US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators to broker a deal in next week's ceasefire talks, to which Israel said it would send a delegation.



"A ceasefire is crucial for the people of Gaza, for the hostages, and for the stability of the region," he added.

The war in Gaza must stop.



This must be clear to everyone.



It is crucial for the people of Gaza, for the hostages, and for the stability of the region, which is at stake today.



Full support from France to the American, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 9, 2024