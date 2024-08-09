The war in Gaza must stop.
This must be clear to everyone.
It is crucial for the people of Gaza, for the hostages, and for the stability of the region, which is at stake today.
Full support from France to the American, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators.
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 9, 2024
