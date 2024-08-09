France's Macron: War in Gaza must stop

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09 | 07:55
High views
0min
France's Macron: War in Gaza must stop

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for a renewed Gaza ceasefire push, saying "the war in Gaza must stop."

In a post on X, Macron said France fully backs the efforts of the US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators to broker a deal in next week's ceasefire talks, to which Israel said it would send a delegation.

"A ceasefire is crucial for the people of Gaza, for the hostages, and for the stability of the region," he added.
 
UN ‘shocked’ by Israeli minister’s comments justifying starving Gaza
Israeli Defense Minister says 'important' to swiftly reach Gaza hostage release deal
