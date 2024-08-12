UNRWA's Lazzarini marks 75 years of Geneva Convention

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12 | 08:56
UNRWA&#39;s Lazzarini marks 75 years of Geneva Convention
2min
UNRWA's Lazzarini marks 75 years of Geneva Convention

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Monday that the Geneva Conventions were established 75 years ago to protect civilians during war.

"In the past ten months, these rules have been blatantly broken day in, day out in Gaza by the Israeli Forces as well as the Palestinian armed groups, including Hamas," Lazzarini wrote on X.

He added, "More concerning, Member States – party to the Geneva Conventions – have failed in their responsibilities to respect the conventions and ensure that parties to the conflict respect them under all circumstances."

Lazzarini mentioned that the "shared values enshrined in the Conventions are at stake, as is our shared humanity."

"The basics still apply: – Civilians, women, children, and detainees must be protected," he stated.
 
