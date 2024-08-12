75 years ago today, the Geneva Conventions were put in place to protect civilians in times of wars.
They are the universal “Rules of War” meant to limit the devastating impact of wars & conflicts on humanity.
The one set of rules we “all agree on”, but do we?
In the past 10…
— Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) August 12, 2024
