Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement

2024-08-12 | 12:39
Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement
Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement

Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Monday that UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the ongoing loss of life due to the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

He urged both sides to return to the negotiating table, reach a ceasefire agreement, and release the hostages.

Haq added, "He also again underscores the need to ensure the protection of civilians and for unimpeded and safe humanitarian access into and across Gaza."

Reuters
 
