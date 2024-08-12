News
Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12 | 12:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement
Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Monday that UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the ongoing loss of life due to the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
He urged both sides to return to the negotiating table, reach a ceasefire agreement, and release the hostages.
Haq added, "He also again underscores the need to ensure the protection of civilians and for unimpeded and safe humanitarian access into and across Gaza."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Farhan Haq
António Guterres
Israel
Hamas
Gaza Strip
