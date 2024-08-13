Ukraine sends flour to the Gaza Strip

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday that the 1,000 tons of flour Kyiv sent to Gaza with the help of the World Food Program (WFP) has arrived in the besieged enclave.



"Bread baked from this flour is being distributed to families in need. It will be enough to feed 100,000 people for a month," the ministry posted on X.

#GrainFromUkraine program, supported by @WFP



— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) August 13, 2024