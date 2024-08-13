Ukraine sends flour to the Gaza Strip

Ukraine recently sent 1000 tons of flour to Palestine within the #GrainFromUkraine program, supported by @WFP
Good news is – it has already arrived in Gaza AND bread baked from this flour is being distributed to families in need. It will be enough to feed 100K people for a month pic.twitter.com/ILcwGWvEJL
— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) August 13, 2024
