Ukraine sends flour to the Gaza Strip

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-13 | 11:37
High views
Ukraine sends flour to the Gaza Strip
Ukraine sends flour to the Gaza Strip

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday that the 1,000 tons of flour Kyiv sent to Gaza with the help of the World Food Program (WFP) has arrived in the besieged enclave.

"Bread baked from this flour is being distributed to families in need. It will be enough to feed 100,000 people for a month," the ministry posted on X.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Ukraine

Flour

Gaza

WFP

