Palestinian Authority president tells Turkish parliament he will go to Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-15 | 09:03
High views
Palestinian Authority president tells Turkish parliament he will go to Gaza
Palestinian Authority president tells Turkish parliament he will go to Gaza

Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas told a special session of the Turkish parliament on Thursday that he would travel to Gaza.

"I have decided to go to Gaza with other 'brothers' from the Palestinian leadership," he said in an address applauded by Turkish lawmakers.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian Authority

Mahmoud Abbas

Turkey

Gaza

