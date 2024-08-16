UN wants Gaza fighting pause to vaccinate children against polio

2024-08-16 | 07:27
UN wants Gaza fighting pause to vaccinate children against polio
UN wants Gaza fighting pause to vaccinate children against polio

The United Nations asked for breaks in the fighting in Gaza for seven days to vaccinate more than 640,000 children against polio, which has been discovered in the territory's wastewater.

UN agencies want to provide novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) to children under ten starting later this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. "Without the humanitarian pauses, the delivery of the campaign will not be possible," it added.

