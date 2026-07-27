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Romania expels Russian embassy staffer after drone incursions
World News
27-07-2026 | 09:01
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Romania expels Russian embassy staffer after drone incursions
Romania on Monday expelled a Russian embassy employee from the NATO member bordering Ukraine as "a firm response" to drones repeatedly breaching the country's airspace.
Romania notified the Russian ambassador "of the decision to declare a member of the Russian Federation's mission in Bucharest undesirable, with the requirement that he leave Romanian territory within five days," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
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