French FM and British Foreign Secretary condemn Israeli settler attacks in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16 | 08:42
French FM and British Foreign Secretary condemn Israeli settler attacks in West Bank
French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy both condemned recent attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Séjourné, speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem with Lammy, described the situation as unacceptable, stating, "We condemn this situation."
Lammy, who also addressed the media, condemned the violence in the strongest possible terms.
He described the recent scenes of burning buildings, Molotov cocktail attacks on vehicles, widespread rioting, and the forced displacement of residents as "abhorrent" and "deeply troubling."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
France
Foreign Minister
Britain
Foreign Secretary
Attack
Israel
Settlers
West Bank
