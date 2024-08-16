French FM and British Foreign Secretary condemn Israeli settler attacks in West Bank

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy both condemned recent attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.



Séjourné, speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem with Lammy, described the situation as unacceptable, stating, "We condemn this situation."



Lammy, who also addressed the media, condemned the violence in the strongest possible terms.



He described the recent scenes of burning buildings, Molotov cocktail attacks on vehicles, widespread rioting, and the forced displacement of residents as "abhorrent" and "deeply troubling."



Reuters