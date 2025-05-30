Lebanon announces new measures to ease lawyer access to Roumieh prison courtroom

30-05-2025 | 11:26
Lebanon announces new measures to ease lawyer access to Roumieh prison courtroom
2min
Lebanon announces new measures to ease lawyer access to Roumieh prison courtroom

The Ministry of Justice announced new measures, coordinated with the Interior Ministry, to facilitate lawyers’ access and work inside the Roumieh prison courtroom. 

This aims to overcome logistical hurdles causing trial delays, following intensive coordination with Beirut and Tripoli bar associations and judicial and security bodies.

Key steps include:

- No physical searches for lawyers entering the courtroom
- Providing decent transport from the parking area to the courtroom
- Reserved seating for lawyers inside the courtroom
- A dedicated phone line to coordinate with the bar association and prison administration
- Advance submission of attending lawyers’ names to prison management
- Pre-listing of witnesses, plaintiffs, and defendants notified to Roumieh prison at least one day before sessions
- Posting the court schedule at least three days in advance for lawyers and court representatives
- Allowing detainees’ families entry with prior permits from the relevant appellate prosecution office

Work in Roumieh’s courtroom will begin Tuesday, June 3, 2025, with appellate criminal chambers holding sessions Tuesday through Thursday. Families must secure prior permits from the Mount Lebanon appellate prosecution to attend.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Roumieh Prison

Courtroom

Lebanon's President Aoun thanks Chinese Ambassador for strengthening bilateral ties
Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits
