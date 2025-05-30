Lebanon announces new measures to ease lawyer access to Roumieh prison courtroom

The Ministry of Justice announced new measures, coordinated with the Interior Ministry, to facilitate lawyers’ access and work inside the Roumieh prison courtroom.



This aims to overcome logistical hurdles causing trial delays, following intensive coordination with Beirut and Tripoli bar associations and judicial and security bodies.



Key steps include:



- No physical searches for lawyers entering the courtroom

- Providing decent transport from the parking area to the courtroom

- Reserved seating for lawyers inside the courtroom

- A dedicated phone line to coordinate with the bar association and prison administration

- Advance submission of attending lawyers’ names to prison management

- Pre-listing of witnesses, plaintiffs, and defendants notified to Roumieh prison at least one day before sessions

- Posting the court schedule at least three days in advance for lawyers and court representatives

- Allowing detainees’ families entry with prior permits from the relevant appellate prosecution office



Work in Roumieh’s courtroom will begin Tuesday, June 3, 2025, with appellate criminal chambers holding sessions Tuesday through Thursday. Families must secure prior permits from the Mount Lebanon appellate prosecution to attend.