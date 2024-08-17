US official: Doha talks on Gaza are among most constructive

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-17 | 01:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US official: Doha talks on Gaza are among most constructive
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US official: Doha talks on Gaza are among most constructive

A senior official in the Biden administration said on Friday that the Doha negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and a deal to release hostages are among the most constructive talks held by the parties in months.

The official added that negotiators believe the agreement is ready to proceed, although some work still needs to be completed.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Senior Official

Gaza

Ceasefire

Talks

Doha

Constructive

LBCI Next
Biden: No one in Middle East should undermine ceasefire efforts in Gaza
Guterres calls for guarantees for humanitarian ceasefires to support polio vaccination campaign in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-15

Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-15

Talks on Gaza ceasefire and hostage release begin in Doha

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16

Hamas representative to LBCI: We will join Gaza ceasefire talks if proposal approved, criticizes Netanyahu's stance

LBCI
World News
2024-08-14

White House expects Gaza ceasefire talks to proceed as planned

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:23

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike kills 15 from same family

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:08

Biden: No one in Middle East should undermine ceasefire efforts in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:54

Guterres calls for guarantees for humanitarian ceasefires to support polio vaccination campaign in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:42

Senior Hamas leader: US trying to spread false positive atmosphere

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:35

Biden: No ceasefire agreement in Gaza yet, but closer than three days ago

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06

Monday, August 5, 2024: A Black Day for Global Stock Markets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-07

LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

LF leader Geagea: Lebanese government must address Hochstein's proposal before his arrival

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More