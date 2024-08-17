News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US official: Doha talks on Gaza are among most constructive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-17 | 01:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US official: Doha talks on Gaza are among most constructive
A senior official in the Biden administration said on Friday that the Doha negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and a deal to release hostages are among the most constructive talks held by the parties in months.
The official added that negotiators believe the agreement is ready to proceed, although some work still needs to be completed.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Senior Official
Gaza
Ceasefire
Talks
Doha
Constructive
Next
Biden: No one in Middle East should undermine ceasefire efforts in Gaza
Guterres calls for guarantees for humanitarian ceasefires to support polio vaccination campaign in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-15
Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-15
Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-15
Talks on Gaza ceasefire and hostage release begin in Doha
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-15
Talks on Gaza ceasefire and hostage release begin in Doha
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Hamas representative to LBCI: We will join Gaza ceasefire talks if proposal approved, criticizes Netanyahu's stance
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Hamas representative to LBCI: We will join Gaza ceasefire talks if proposal approved, criticizes Netanyahu's stance
0
World News
2024-08-14
White House expects Gaza ceasefire talks to proceed as planned
World News
2024-08-14
White House expects Gaza ceasefire talks to proceed as planned
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:23
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike kills 15 from same family
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:23
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike kills 15 from same family
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:08
Biden: No one in Middle East should undermine ceasefire efforts in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:08
Biden: No one in Middle East should undermine ceasefire efforts in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:54
Guterres calls for guarantees for humanitarian ceasefires to support polio vaccination campaign in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:54
Guterres calls for guarantees for humanitarian ceasefires to support polio vaccination campaign in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:42
Senior Hamas leader: US trying to spread false positive atmosphere
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:42
Senior Hamas leader: US trying to spread false positive atmosphere
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:35
Biden: No ceasefire agreement in Gaza yet, but closer than three days ago
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:35
Biden: No ceasefire agreement in Gaza yet, but closer than three days ago
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06
Monday, August 5, 2024: A Black Day for Global Stock Markets
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06
Monday, August 5, 2024: A Black Day for Global Stock Markets
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-07
LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security
Lebanon News
2024-08-07
LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:25
Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:25
Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:40
5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:40
5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
00:25
Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead
Lebanon News
00:25
Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery
5
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
7
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally
8
Lebanon News
06:50
LF leader Geagea: Lebanese government must address Hochstein's proposal before his arrival
Lebanon News
06:50
LF leader Geagea: Lebanese government must address Hochstein's proposal before his arrival
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More