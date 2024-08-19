Blinken states Netanyahu confirmed truce support; presses Hamas

2024-08-19 | 13:21
Blinken states Netanyahu confirmed truce support; presses Hamas
Blinken states Netanyahu confirmed truce support; presses Hamas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured him of support for a US proposal to bridge gaps on a Gaza ceasefire and pressed Hamas to agree.

"In a very constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu today, he confirmed to me that Israel accepts the bridging proposal. He supports it. It's now incumbent on Hamas to do the same," Blinken told reporters in Tel Aviv.

AFP
 
