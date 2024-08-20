Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,173

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-20 | 04:29
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,173
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,173

The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 40,173 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in more than ten months of war with Israel.

The toll includes 34 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also listed 92,857 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

War

Hamas

Palestinians

Israel

