Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,173
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-20 | 04:29
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,173
The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 40,173 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in more than ten months of war with Israel.
The toll includes 34 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also listed 92,857 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
War
Hamas
Palestinians
Israel
