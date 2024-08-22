Eleven killed in Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-22 | 00:04
High views
Eleven killed in Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya in Gaza
Eleven killed in Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya in Gaza

 At least 11 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya in the early hours of Thursday, official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

Reuters
