Biden presses Netanyahu to ease troop presence on Egypt-Gaza border: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-23 | 12:57
Biden presses Netanyahu to ease troop presence on Egypt-Gaza border: Axios
US President Joe Biden has requested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their call on Wednesday to agree to pull Israeli forces back from part of the Egypt-Gaza border during the first phase of the hostage-release and Gaza ceasefire deal, "so negotiations on the deal can move forward," Axios reported, citing three Israeli officials.
Prime Minister Netanyahu demanded that the Israeli army continue to be deployed along the Philadelphi Corridor on the border of Egypt and Gaza during the first phase of the deal, which has become one of the main points of contention.
"The Israeli officials said Netanyahu partially accepted Biden's request and agreed to give up one Israeli position along the border," Axios noted.
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Joe Biden
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Egypt
Gaza
Philadelphi Corridor
