Macron, on Egypt visit, to go near Gaza to show support for ceasefire

03-04-2025 | 13:32
French President Emmanuel Macron will use an Egypt visit next week to travel near the Gaza Strip, going to the Egyptian town of Arish, the Elysee Palace said on Thursday.

The Elysee Palace said Macron will meet humanitarian and security workers there on Tuesday next week to stress his "constant mobilization in favor of a ceasefire."

AFP
 

