Israeli hardliner Ben-Gvir repeats call for prayer at Al-Aqsa mosque compound

Israel's hardline Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir repeated a call for Jews to be allowed to pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, drawing sharp criticism for inflaming tensions as ceasefire negotiators seek a deal to halt fighting in Gaza.



"The policy allows prayers on the Temple Mount, there is equal law between Jews and Muslims - I would build a synagogue there," Ben-Gvir was quoted as saying by Army Radio in a post on social media platform X, following an interview on Monday.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office immediately put out a statement restating the official Israeli position, which accepts decades-old rules restricting non-Muslim prayer at the mosque compound, known as Temple Mount to Jews, who revere it as the site of two ancient temples.



"There is no change to the status quo on the Temple Mount," Netanyahu's office said.



The hillside compound, in Jerusalem's Old City, is one of the most sensitive locations in the Middle East, holy for both Muslims and Jews, and the trigger for repeated conflict.



Monday's comment was condemned by some of his own cabinet colleagues, but Netanyahu's dependence on the support of Ben-Gvir's party to hold his right-wing coalition together means that the minister is unlikely to be sacked or face any significant penalty.





Reuters