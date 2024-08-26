White House sees progress in Gaza talks despite Lebanon flare-up

2024-08-26 | 13:58
White House sees progress in Gaza talks despite Lebanon flare-up
White House sees progress in Gaza talks despite Lebanon flare-up

The White House said Monday that Gaza truce talks in Cairo have made progress and were expected to continue at a working level for several days despite clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.

"There continues to be progress, and our team on the ground continues to describe the talks as constructive," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

