Israel says 'close-range gunshots' killed recovered hostages 48-72 hours before autopsy

Israel's health ministry said six hostages whose deaths were announced on Sunday were shot at close range shortly before their bodies were recovered from the Gaza Strip.



"The six hostages were murdered by Hamas 'terrorists' with several close-range gunshots," ministry spokesperson Shira Solomon said in a statement.



"According to the forensic examination, the hostages' deaths are estimated to have occurred approximately 48-72 hours before their examination (between Thursday and early Friday morning)."



AFP