UN wants independent probe after Israeli hostages 'summarily executed'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-03 | 11:28
UN wants independent probe after Israeli hostages &#39;summarily executed&#39;
0min
UN wants independent probe after Israeli hostages 'summarily executed'

UN human rights chief Volker Turk called on Tuesday for an independent investigation into reports that Palestinian armed groups summarily executed six Israeli hostages.

"We are horrified by reports that Palestinian armed groups summarily executed six Israeli hostages, which would constitute a war crime," the UN Human Rights Office said on X, adding that Turk "calls for an independent, impartial and transparent investigation and for perpetrators to be held to account."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

