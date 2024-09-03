Guterres calls pause in polio eradication campaigns in Gaza a 'rare glimmer of hope'

The spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations is a "rare glimmer of hope and humanity in the face of a series of horrors."



Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated, "If the parties can act to protect children from a deadly virus... then surely they can and must act to protect children and all innocent people from the horrors of war."



Reuters