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Defense deal: Israel's biggest security deal links air defenses with Greece
News Bulletin Reports
31-08-2026 | 12:50
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Defense deal: Israel's biggest security deal links air defenses with Greece
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel and Greece have signed the largest security deal in Israel’s history, dubbed “Achilles’ Shield,” providing Athens with a multilayered air defense system worth more than 3 billion euros.
The deal includes three Israeli-made defense systems: David’s Sling and SPYDER, produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and the Barak system, manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries.
For Israel, the significance of the agreement extends beyond the commercial value of the deal, particularly in the field of air defense. The arrangement is designed to create a shared aerial picture between Israel and Greece, and potentially Cyprus, through an integrated network of sensors, radars and command centers capable of detecting, identifying and tracking activity across the region’s skies.
The system is also expected to strengthen Israel and its regional partners against a range of threats, including ballistic missiles, aerial attacks and drones, while helping counter what Israeli officials describe as Turkey’s growing military activity in the region.
The agreement comes as Israel’s security and military establishments continue to hold meetings and prepare for the possibility of further escalation with Iran.
The Israeli military has raised its readiness to its highest levels for both defensive and offensive operations and has warned that it would respond to any Iranian attack.
The preparations come amid heightened tensions following a reported U.S. strike on Iran’s Larak Island, with Israeli officials concerned about the possibility of an Iranian response.
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