US unlikely to withdraw from Gaza ceasefire talks, WSJ reports

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing senior officials in President Joe Biden's administration, that Washington's withdrawal from talks on a hostages exchange deal and a ceasefire in Gaza is unlikely, as the US aims to end the war.



The report also noted that while most of the deal's terms have been agreed upon, Hamas is currently the least willing party to approve the agreement.



In a separate incident, more than 300 settlers and extremists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque while Israeli police prevented the mosque's guards from approaching the settlers' route during the incursion.