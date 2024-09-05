Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 40,878

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05 | 10:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 40,878
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 40,878

The Health Ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 40,878 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now nearing its 12th month.

The toll includes 17 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 94,454 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Hamas

LBCI Next
At least 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing of vehicle in West Bank
Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30

Hamas negotiator demands US to 'exert real pressure' on Israel for Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04

Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-25

Hamas rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks, Osama Hamdan says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-20

Israeli army: Air Force strikes Hamas command and control complex in Gaza school

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Generals' Plan: New Military Strategy for Reoccupation of Gaza Sparks Debate and Opposition

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30

Hamas negotiator demands US to 'exert real pressure' on Israel for Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00

Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:01

Putin: China, India and Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-04

Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-04

Riad Salameh Under Investigation for Alleged Embezzlement of $40 Million from Central Bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:59

Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in

LBCI
World News
07:32

Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as French PM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More