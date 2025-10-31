Israel returns remains of 30 more Palestinians to Gaza

31-10-2025 | 04:59
Israel returns remains of 30 more Palestinians to Gaza
Israel returns remains of 30 more Palestinians to Gaza

Israel has returned the bodies of 30 more Palestinians to Gaza as part of an ongoing exchange deal under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan, a hospital told AFP on Friday.

The Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis told AFP that "the bodies of 30 Palestinian prisoners were received from the Israeli side as part of the exchange deal."

Under the truce, Israel is to return 15 Palestinian remains for every deceased Israeli hostage returned by Hamas. Friday's transfer brings the number returned to Gaza to 225.



AFP
 
