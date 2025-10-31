Turkey to hold Gaza peace plan meeting for Muslim states

31-10-2025 | 10:14
LBCI
Turkey to hold Gaza peace plan meeting for Muslim states
Turkey to hold Gaza peace plan meeting for Muslim states

Turkey will on Monday host a meeting of foreign ministers from Muslim countries to discuss a U.S. peace plan for Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Fidan told reporters on Friday that the meeting would "evaluate our progress and discuss what we can achieve together in the next stage."


AFP
 
Israel returns remains of 30 more Palestinians to Gaza
Gaza aid delivery surges since ceasefire, but more NGO access needed: UN
