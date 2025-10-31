News
Turkey to hold Gaza peace plan meeting for Muslim states
Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-10-2025 | 10:14
Turkey to hold Gaza peace plan meeting for Muslim states
Turkey will on Monday host a meeting of foreign ministers from Muslim countries to discuss a U.S. peace plan for Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.
Fidan told reporters on Friday that the meeting would "evaluate our progress and discuss what we can achieve together in the next stage."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Turkey
Gaza
Peace
Plan
Meeting
Muslim
States
