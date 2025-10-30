Israel army says remains of two hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-10-2025 | 11:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel army says remains of two hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel army says remains of two hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza

The Israeli military said the remains of two hostages were transferred to the Red Cross in Gaza on Thursday, after Hamas announced it would hand over the bodies.

"According to information provided by the Red Cross, two coffins of deceased hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF troops in the Gaza Strip," a statement from the Israeli military and security agency said.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Hostages

Red Cross

Gaza

LBCI Next
Hamas armed wing says to hand over two hostage bodies
UN says deaths in fresh strikes on Gaza 'appalling'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14

Israel army says Red Cross on its way to pick up remains of more deceased hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Israeli army confirms 13 surviving hostages handed over to Red Cross

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Hamas handed over all 20 living Israeli hostages to the Red Cross: Public broadcaster

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Hamas handed over seven hostages to Red Cross: Radio

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:17

Gaza aid delivery surges since ceasefire, but more NGO access needed: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04

Erdogan to German Chancellor: Don’t you see that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:49

Hamas armed wing says to hand over two hostage bodies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-29

UN says deaths in fresh strikes on Gaza 'appalling'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
11:39

UN Security Council condemns RSF assault on Sudan's al-Fashir

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-23

Iran has executed at least 1,000 people in 2025: NGO

LBCI
World News
08:13

China-US trade deal could be signed next week, Bessent says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

President Aoun urges army to confront Israeli incursions, calls for halting violations and pursuing those behind Shatila camp killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Speaker Berri: Recent attacks on Lebanon go beyond condemnation, unity and support for President Aoun are needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Lebanese Army urges ceasefire committee to halt ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah suspect in Blida during operation in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Israeli army releases videos of airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh, claims infrastructure violates Israel-Lebanon agreements

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack, calls for support to Lebanese Army and political-diplomatic plan to protect Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More