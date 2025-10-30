News
Israel army says remains of two hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-10-2025 | 11:10
Israel army says remains of two hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza
The Israeli military said the remains of two hostages were transferred to the Red Cross in Gaza on Thursday, after Hamas announced it would hand over the bodies.
"According to information provided by the Red Cross, two coffins of deceased hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF troops in the Gaza Strip," a statement from the Israeli military and security agency said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Hostages
Red Cross
Gaza
