Turkey condemns West Bank 'murder' of US-Turkish citizen: Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-06 | 10:52
Turkey condemns West Bank 'murder' of US-Turkish citizen: Ministry
Turkey condemns West Bank 'murder' of US-Turkish citizen: Ministry

Turkey on Friday condemned the "murder" in the occupied West Bank of a pro-Palestinian US activist, who also had Turkish citizenship, saying she had been killed by "Israeli occupation soldiers."

The foreign ministry said in a statement that it had learned "with great sorrow that our citizen named Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed by Israeli occupation soldiers in the city of Nablus," adding that it condemned the "murder."


AFP
