Thirteen Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, WAFA states

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-07 | 00:42
Thirteen Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, WAFA states
Thirteen Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, WAFA states

At least 13 Palestinians were killed and 15 wounded in Israeli strikes on a school sheltering refugees and a residential building in Gaza, the Palestinian Authority's official news agency WAFA reported early on Saturday.

At least eight of the dead were in refugee tents at Halima al-Sa'diyya School in Jabalia in northern Gaza, WAFA said.

The Israeli army said in a statement it had "conducted a precise strike on 'terrorists' who were operating inside a Hamas command and control centre... embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Halima al-Sa'diyya' School in the northern Gaza Strip."

In a separate incident, five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

According to the United Nations, at least 1.9 million people across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including some uprooted more than 10 times.

Reuters
 
