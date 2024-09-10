Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza tent camp

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10 | 00:45
High views
Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza tent camp
Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza tent camp

Israeli airstrikes on a tent camp for displaced Palestinians killed and wounded 65 people in southern Gaza, the enclave's civil emergency service said early on Tuesday, as the Israeli military said it had targeted a Hamas command center.

Residents and medics said a tent encampment near Khan Younis in the Al-Mawasi area, a designated humanitarian zone, was struck by at least four missiles. The camp is crowded with displaced Palestinians who have fled from elsewhere in the territory.

The Gaza civil emergency service said at least 20 tents caught on fire, and missiles caused craters as deep as nine meters (30 feet). It said the 65 victims included women and children but did not provide a breakdown of deaths and injuries.

There was no immediate comment from the Gaza health ministry, which compiles casualty figures. Earlier, the Hamas-aligned Shehab News Agency said 40 Palestinians were killed.

"Our teams are still moving out martyrs and wounded from the targeted area. It looks like a new Israeli massacre," a Gaza civil emergency official said.

The official added that teams have been struggling to search for victims who might have been buried.

The Israeli military said it "struck significant Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control center embedded inside the Humanitarian Area in Khan Younis."

Hamas, the Islamist group that controlled Gaza before the conflict, denied Israeli allegations gunmen existed in the targeted area and rejected accusations it exploited civilian areas for military purposes.

"This is a clear lie that aims to justify these ugly crimes. The resistance has denied several times that any of its members exist within civilian gatherings or using these places for military purposes," said Hamas in a statement.

Ambulances raced between the tent camp and a nearby hospital while Israeli jets could still be heard overhead, residents said.

Reuters
