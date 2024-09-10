UN spokesman says vaccination convoy held at gunpoint by Israeli army

A UN convoy carrying workers for a polio vaccination in Gaza was held at gunpoint at an Israeli military checkpoint, a UN spokesman said Tuesday, adding that shots were fired and its vehicles were rammed by a bulldozer.



Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, called the incident, which occurred Monday, "the latest example of the unacceptable dangers and impediment that humanitarian personnel in Gaza are experiencing" by Israeli forces.



AFP