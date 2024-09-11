South Africa to submit memorial in ICJ case against Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11 | 05:18
South Africa to submit memorial in ICJ case against Israel
South Africa to submit memorial in ICJ case against Israel

South Africa will file a memorial in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in October 2024, the presidency said in a statement.

"South Africa intends to provide facts and evidence to prove that Israel is committing the crime of genocide in Palestine," the statement noted. 

"This case will continue until the court makes a finding. While the case is in progress, we hope that Israel will abide by the court's provisional orders issued to date."

The remarks come amid reports that Israeli diplomats are lobbying members of the US Congress to pressure South Africa into dropping the case.

"The case represents a growing global effort towards ensuring peace in the Middle East," the statement added.

Nicaragua, Palestine, Turkey, Spain, Mexico, Libya, and Colombia have joined the South African case against Israel.
