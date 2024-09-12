Spain to host meeting of European and Muslim countries on Palestinian statehood

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-12 | 10:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spain to host meeting of European and Muslim countries on Palestinian statehood
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Spain to host meeting of European and Muslim countries on Palestinian statehood

The foreign ministers of several Muslim and European countries will meet in Madrid on Friday to discuss how to implement a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Spanish and Norwegian governments said.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares will host the meeting, which will be attended by his European counterparts, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and members of the Arab-Islamic Contact Group for Gaza.

The two-state solution set out in the 1991 Madrid Conference and the 1993-95 Oslo Accords has long been seen by the international community as the best way to settle the decades-long conflict, but the peace process has been moribund for years.

However, the search for a peaceful solution has been given new urgency by the 11-month-long war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant groups Hamas - the bloodiest episode yet in the overall conflict - as well as escalating violence in the occupied West Bank.

On May 28, Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognized a unified Palestinian state ruled by the Palestinian Authority comprising the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital. With them, 146 of the 193 member states of the United Nations now recognize Palestinian statehood.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Spain

Meeting

European

Muslim

Countries

Palestinian

Statehood

LBCI Next
Hamas discusses developments in Gaza with officials from Qatar and Egypt
Israel's proposal for Yahya Sinwar: A new governance for Gaza or a political maneuver?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-17

US, Israel, Palestinian officials hold first 'secret' meeting since October 7 to discuss reopening Rafah crossing: Axios

LBCI
World News
2024-07-12

Four European countries agree to jointly develop long-range cruise missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-22

False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon

LBCI
World News
10:02

Iran summons heads of four European embassies, news agency reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43

UN report: Gaza economy shrinks to less than a sixth of its pre-war size

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:15

Israel must protect aid workers in Gaza: Blinken says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

Germany says deaths of UN staff in Gaza 'totally unacceptable'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-06

Meta: Malaysian PM's posts on Haniyeh's assassination were removed in error

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-25

Israel's Civil Aviation Authority says flights resume at Ben Gurion airport after Lebanon strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-25

Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-11

Egypt's ambassador pushes for breakthrough in Lebanon’s presidential deadlock during PM Mikati meeting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over many regions in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills three, including child

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Arab League reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid Israeli aggression: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Judge Bilal Halawi hears testimony from lawyer Michel Tueni as Bar Association decides on immunity

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More