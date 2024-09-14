News
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,182
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday that at least 41,182 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 12th month.
The toll includes 64 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to the ministry, which said 95,280 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
