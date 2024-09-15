Hamas official says US not putting enough pressure on Israel to stop Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-15 | 09:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas official says US not putting enough pressure on Israel to stop Gaza war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas official says US not putting enough pressure on Israel to stop Gaza war

A senior Hamas official told AFP on Sunday that the United States was not doing enough to force concessions from Israel that could lead to a truce in the war in Gaza.

"The American administration does not exert sufficient or appropriate pressure on the Israeli side," Osama Hamdan told AFP during an interview in Istanbul. "Rather, it is trying to justify the Israeli side's evasion of any commitment."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

War

United States

Failure

Pressure

LBCI Next
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,206
US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06

Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war

LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

Israel PM warns Yemen rebels of 'heavy price' after missile attack

LBCI
Middle East News
01:10

Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over many regions in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48

Hamas official says Palestinians must 'jointly' lead post-war Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43

Army says 'high probability' Israel air strike caused deaths of 3 hostages in November

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:23

Hamas official says group has 'high ability' to continue Gaza war despite losses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42

Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,206

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

Israel PM warns Yemen rebels of 'heavy price' after missile attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Elias Khoury, renowned Lebanese writer and advocate for Palestinian cause, passes away

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New education policy sparks controversy: Lebanon's approach to illegal Syrian students

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
05:31

Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Elias Khoury, renowned Lebanese writer and advocate for Palestinian cause, passes away

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
01:10

Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More