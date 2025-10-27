Israel will not accept Turkish armed forces in Gaza: FM

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-10-2025 | 08:23
Israel will not accept Turkish armed forces in Gaza: FM
Israel will not accept Turkish armed forces in Gaza: FM

Israel won't accept the presence of Turkish armed forces in Gaza under a U.S. plan to end war in the Palestinian territory for good, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's plan includes an international force in Gaza to help secure a fragile ceasefire which began this month, halting two years of war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

But it remains unclear whether Arab and other states will be ready to commit troops to the international force. "Countries that want or are ready to send armed forces should be at least fair to Israel," Saar said at a news conference in Budapest.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Turkish

Armed

Forces

Gaza

FM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
