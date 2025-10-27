News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Salasel Dehab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel will not accept Turkish armed forces in Gaza: FM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-10-2025 | 08:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel will not accept Turkish armed forces in Gaza: FM
Israel won't accept the presence of Turkish armed forces in Gaza under a U.S. plan to end war in the Palestinian territory for good, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday.
U.S. President Donald Trump's plan includes an international force in Gaza to help secure a fragile ceasefire which began this month, halting two years of war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.
But it remains unclear whether Arab and other states will be ready to commit troops to the international force. "Countries that want or are ready to send armed forces should be at least fair to Israel," Saar said at a news conference in Budapest.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Turkish
Armed
Forces
Gaza
FM
Next
Israel lifts state of emergency for communities neighboring Gaza
Families of missing Israeli hostages demand pause in Gaza truce plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02
Trump will determine how long to give Hamas to accept Gaza plan: White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02
Trump will determine how long to give Hamas to accept Gaza plan: White House
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Hamas' armed wing says will hand over two Gaza hostage bodies at 1900 GMT
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Hamas' armed wing says will hand over two Gaza hostage bodies at 1900 GMT
0
World News
2025-09-27
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM
World News
2025-09-27
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:55
Israel lifts state of emergency for communities neighboring Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:55
Israel lifts state of emergency for communities neighboring Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51
Families of missing Israeli hostages demand pause in Gaza truce plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51
Families of missing Israeli hostages demand pause in Gaza truce plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:07
Rubio says Israeli strike on Gaza didn't violate ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:07
Rubio says Israeli strike on Gaza didn't violate ceasefire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-22
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
Lebanon News
2025-10-22
Lebanese lawmakers push presidential action to restore diaspora voting rights
0
World News
2025-09-10
China says 'strongly condemns' Israeli strike in Qatar
World News
2025-09-10
China says 'strongly condemns' Israeli strike in Qatar
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
Fake news: No security deployment around Mar Mikhael Church; images circulating are AI-generated
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
Fake news: No security deployment around Mar Mikhael Church; images circulating are AI-generated
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-22
PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander
Lebanon News
2025-10-22
PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate
4
Lebanon News
03:24
Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday
Lebanon News
03:24
Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday
5
Lebanon News
08:11
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
Lebanon News
08:11
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
6
Lebanon News
04:21
Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol
Lebanon News
04:21
Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol
7
Lebanon News
09:20
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:28
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:28
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More