Israeli strike kills 7 in Gaza school compound

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-22 | 07:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli strike kills 7 in Gaza school compound
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Israeli strike kills 7 in Gaza school compound

An Israeli airstrike killed seven people in a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City on Sunday, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military said it had targeted militants operating from the compound.

The strike hit Kafr Qasem School in the Beach camp around 11 a.m. (0800 GMT), officials said. Among those killed was Majed Saleh, the director of the Hamas-run Ministry of Public Works and Housing, they added.

Israel’s military said the strike targeted Hamas fighters and that it had used aerial surveillance and taken other measures to minimize the risk to civilians.

Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza, has repeatedly denied Israeli accusations that it uses hospitals and other civilian buildings for military purposes in the nearly year-old conflict.

The attack occurred amid a surge of strikes further north, between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah forces across the border with Lebanon — a parallel conflict that has raised concerns about broader regional instability.

Six other Palestinians were killed in separate airstrikes in central and southern Gaza, according to medical officials. They said the total number of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday stood at 16.

In Rafah, near Gaza's border with Egypt, residents reported that Israeli tanks advanced toward the western parts of the city, where the army has been operating since May, taking positions on hilltops overlooking the coastal road.

Israel’s demand to maintain control over the southern border between Rafah and Egypt has been a major obstacle in international efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas' military wing said its fighters had launched multiple attacks on Israeli forces in Rafah, firing anti-tank rockets and detonating explosives in houses where Israeli troops had taken positions.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said its forces, operating in Rafah since May, had killed dozens of militants in recent weeks and dismantled military infrastructure, including tunnel shafts.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

War

Hamas

Airstrike

School

LBCI Next
UK foreign minister says more sanctions possible over West Bank violence
At least 41,431 killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-15

Hamas official says US not putting enough pressure on Israel to stop Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-20

Israeli army: Air Force strikes Hamas command and control complex in Gaza school

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-10

Israel: About 20 Hamas and Jihad fighters were operating from school bombed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08

Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20

UK foreign minister says more sanctions possible over West Bank violence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39

At least 41,431 killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01

Israeli forces raid Al Jazeera bureau in West Bank, issue closure order

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?

LBCI
World News
2024-09-19

U.S. defense secretary Austin delays Israel visit amid Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-12

Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of six African migrants

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-21

Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:24

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More