UK foreign minister says more sanctions possible over West Bank violence

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-22 | 08:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK foreign minister says more sanctions possible over West Bank violence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UK foreign minister says more sanctions possible over West Bank violence

Britain will keep under review possible new sanctions against Israeli settlers in the West Bank and will act if it has to, foreign minister David Lammy said on Sunday, adding he was concerned by actions that were inflaming tensions.

Britain announced sanctions against Israeli settlers in February and May this year over what it said was extremist groups perpetrating settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Lammy, who became foreign minister in July after a Labour election victory, indicated the new government would take a similar approach and said that further sanctions were possible.

He added that, notwithstanding Israel's genuine security concerns in the West Bank, "we are very worried about escalatory behavior, very worried about inflamed tensions."

"I'm absolutely clear: if we have to act, we will act, and I'm in discussions with G7 partners particularly and European partners on that," Lammy said.

"I'm not announcing further sanctions today, but that is kept under close review, and as you would expect, I am deeply, deeply concerned."


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

Britain

Foreign

Minister

Sanctions

West Bank

Violence

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
Israeli strike kills 7 in Gaza school compound
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-05

Ukraine parliament accepts Foreign Minister Kuleba's resignation: MPs

LBCI
World News
2024-09-04

Ukraine's foreign minister resigns amid war's biggest reshuffle

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-28

US imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to extremist violence in West Bank

LBCI
World News
2024-08-05

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vows 'swift criminal sanctions' for rioters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42

Israeli strike kills 7 in Gaza school compound

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39

At least 41,431 killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01

Israeli forces raid Al Jazeera bureau in West Bank, issue closure order

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?

LBCI
World News
2024-09-19

U.S. defense secretary Austin delays Israel visit amid Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-12

Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of six African migrants

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-21

Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:24

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More