UK foreign minister says more sanctions possible over West Bank violence
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-22 | 08:20
UK foreign minister says more sanctions possible over West Bank violence
Britain will keep under review possible new sanctions against Israeli settlers in the West Bank and will act if it has to, foreign minister David Lammy said on Sunday, adding he was concerned by actions that were inflaming tensions.
Britain announced sanctions against Israeli settlers in February and May this year over what it said was extremist groups perpetrating settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.
Lammy, who became foreign minister in July after a Labour election victory, indicated the new government would take a similar approach and said that further sanctions were possible.
He added that, notwithstanding Israel's genuine security concerns in the West Bank, "we are very worried about escalatory behavior, very worried about inflamed tensions."
"I'm absolutely clear: if we have to act, we will act, and I'm in discussions with G7 partners particularly and European partners on that," Lammy said.
"I'm not announcing further sanctions today, but that is kept under close review, and as you would expect, I am deeply, deeply concerned."
Reuters
Related Articles
World News
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
World News
Recommended For You
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli strike kills 7 in Gaza school compound
Israel-Gaza War Updates
At least 41,431 killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01
Israeli forces raid Al Jazeera bureau in West Bank, issue closure order
0
Israel's strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?
World News
Middle East News
Middle East News
Videos
0
Middle East News
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Most read
1
Lebanon News
01:06
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
00:24
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
Middle East News
Middle East News
13:24
Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
02:37
Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry
