Qatar's emir calls Israeli war in Gaza a 'genocide'

2024-09-24 | 12:52
Qatar's emir calls Israeli war in Gaza a 'genocide'

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday said Israel's war in the Gaza strip was a "genocide" as he addressed world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.
 
"The blatant aggression that befalls the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip today is the most barbaric, heinous, and extensive aggression," he said, calling the conflict "a crime of genocide."

