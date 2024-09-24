News
Qatar's emir calls Israeli war in Gaza a 'genocide'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-24 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar's emir calls Israeli war in Gaza a 'genocide'
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday said Israel's war in the Gaza strip was a "genocide" as he addressed world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.
"The blatant aggression that befalls the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip today is the most barbaric, heinous, and extensive aggression," he said, calling the conflict "a crime of genocide."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar
Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani
Israel
Gaza strip
United Nations
General Assembly
