Fighter jet strikes Tulkarm refugee camp, causing casualties

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-03 | 15:50
High views
Fighter jet strikes Tulkarm refugee camp, causing casualties

Israeli media reported Thursday that a fighter jet conducted an airstrike on militants in Tulkarm, a city in the northern West Bank.

According to Al Jazeera, the strike resulted in casualties, with reports of fatalities and injuries among individuals at a site within the Tulkarm refugee camp.
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

West Bank

Tulkarm

Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas government leader Rawhi Mushtaha and two members in Gaza
Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills at least 9 Palestinians, injures 20
