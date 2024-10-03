News
Fighter jet strikes Tulkarm refugee camp, causing casualties
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-03 | 15:50
Fighter jet strikes Tulkarm refugee camp, causing casualties
Israeli media reported Thursday that a fighter jet conducted an airstrike on militants in Tulkarm, a city in the northern West Bank.
According to Al Jazeera, the strike resulted in casualties, with reports of fatalities and injuries among individuals at a site within the Tulkarm refugee camp.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
West Bank
Tulkarm
Next
Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas government leader Rawhi Mushtaha and two members in Gaza
Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills at least 9 Palestinians, injures 20
Previous
Related Articles
Middle East News
2024-09-28
Israeli forces intercept rocket fire from Lebanon targeting West Bank settlements
Middle East News
2024-09-28
Israeli forces intercept rocket fire from Lebanon targeting West Bank settlements
0
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Israeli army says sirens sound in northern West Bank
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Israeli army says sirens sound in northern West Bank
0
Middle East News
2024-09-22
Al Jazeera TV slams Israel's 'criminal' raid on West Bank office
Middle East News
2024-09-22
Al Jazeera TV slams Israel's 'criminal' raid on West Bank office
0
Middle East News
2024-09-22
Israel army says Al Jazeera TV office in West Bank 'used to incite terror'
Middle East News
2024-09-22
Israel army says Al Jazeera TV office in West Bank 'used to incite terror'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
At least 41,788 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
At least 41,788 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas government leader Rawhi Mushtaha and two members in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03
Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas government leader Rawhi Mushtaha and two members in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-02
Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills at least 9 Palestinians, injures 20
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-02
Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills at least 9 Palestinians, injures 20
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-01
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,638
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-01
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,638
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Israel airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, affecting Civil Defense operations
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Israel airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, affecting Civil Defense operations
0
Lebanon News
06:59
Hezbollah announces targeting military positions in many Israeli settlements
Lebanon News
06:59
Hezbollah announces targeting military positions in many Israeli settlements
0
Lebanon News
16:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs
Middle East News
14:59
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
14:59
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
06:13
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
06:13
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
1
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)
2
Lebanon News
06:07
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:07
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of airstrikes; Kayfoun in Aley district targeted
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of airstrikes; Kayfoun in Aley district targeted
4
Lebanon News
18:25
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath
Lebanon News
18:25
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath
5
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre
6
Lebanon News
16:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
16:19
Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon News
16:19
Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut
8
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes
