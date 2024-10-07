Erdogan says on Gaza war anniversary that Israel will pay price for 'genocide'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-07 | 07:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan says on Gaza war anniversary that Israel will pay price for &#39;genocide&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan says on Gaza war anniversary that Israel will pay price for 'genocide'

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday vowed that Israel would pay price for the "genocide" in Gaza, marking the first anniversary of the war in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas.

"It should not be forgotten that Israel will sooner or later pay the price for this genocide that it has been carrying out for a year and is still continuing," he said on X.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Erdogan

Turkey

Gaza

War

Anniversary

Israel

Genocide

LBCI Next
Biden: 'Far too many civilians' suffered since Oct 7 attack
Netanyahu says 'obligated' to return hostages as Israel marks Oct 7 anniversary
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-24

Qatar's emir calls Israeli war in Gaza a 'genocide'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-23

Turkey to intensify criticism of Israel over Gaza war at UN

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Turkey accuses Israel of expanding Gaza war to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

October 7: Israel's first anniversary of Hamas attack marked with rockets launched deep within its territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:02

Iran hails October 7 as 'turning point in history' of Palestinian struggle

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

Abu Ubaida on Al-Aqsa Flood war anniversary: Our choice is to continue war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice

LBCI
World News
10:48

Force alone will not lead to Israel's security, France's FM says

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

Israel's army claims about 135 projectiles fired by Hezbollah into country Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-01

Israeli drone drops bombs near border wall in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:27

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:45

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:45

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:46

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:27

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Israeli attacks on Mount Lebanon kill 15, injure 46: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More