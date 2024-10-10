US calls out Israel at UN for 'catastrophic conditions' in Gaza

2024-10-09 | 22:06
US calls out Israel at UN for &#39;catastrophic conditions&#39; in Gaza
3min
US calls out Israel at UN for 'catastrophic conditions' in Gaza

Israel urgently needs to address the "catastrophic conditions" among Palestinian civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip and stop "intensifying suffering" by limiting aid deliveries, the United States told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday.

Referring to reports of squalid conditions in southern and central Gaza, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said: "These catastrophic conditions were predicted months ago, and yet they have still not been addressed. That must change, and now."

"We call on Israel to take urgent steps to do so," she added in a blunt statement.

Thomas-Greenfield also addressed a recent Israeli order for civilians in northern Gaza to evacuate again, saying they must be able to return to their communities to rebuild.

"There must be no demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that reduce the territory of Gaza," she said.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, told the Security Council: "Hundreds of thousands of people are again being pushed to move to the south, where living conditions are intolerable.

"Once again, Gazans are teetering on the edge of a man-made famine," he said.

The U.N. has long complained of obstacles in getting aid into Gaza and distributing it during the conflict.

Reuters reported last week that food supplies to Gaza have fallen sharply in recent weeks because Israeli authorities introduced a new customs rule on some humanitarian aid and are separately scaling down deliveries organized by businesses.

"We need to see fewer barriers to the delivery of aid, not more," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon defended his country's actions: "Israel imposes no restrictions on humanitarian aid. In fact, 82% of all requests for humanitarian coordination have been approved and implemented."

He accused Hamas of diverting aid from those in Gaza who need it.

Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward told the council that Israel "must do much more" to avoid civilian casualties and ensure the U.N. and aid groups can operate safely and effectively in Gaza.

"Delivery of humanitarian assistance is being hindered, and humanitarian workers are constantly under threat," French U.N. Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière said.

Reuters
