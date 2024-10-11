Israel army says top Islamic Jihad commander killed in West Bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-10 | 23:32
Israel army says top Islamic Jihad commander killed in West Bank
Israel army says top Islamic Jihad commander killed in West Bank

Israel's army said Friday it had killed the top commander of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The army said Mohammad Abdullah was "eliminated" on Thursday after Israeli aircraft struck the camp in Tulkarem.

