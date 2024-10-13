Hamas condemns Israel's 'criminal military campaign' in northern Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-13 | 07:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas condemns Israel&#39;s &#39;criminal military campaign&#39; in northern Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas condemns Israel's 'criminal military campaign' in northern Gaza

Hamas condemned Israel's military campaign in northern Gaza on Sunday, as Israeli forces focused their operations around Jabalia in the Palestinian territory.

In a statement, it condemned Israel's "criminal military campaign in northern Gaza, the tightening of the siege, the isolation of the area through intense firepower from Gaza City, and the escalation of bombings and massacres targeting unarmed civilians."


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Condemn

Israel

Criminal

Military

Campaign

Gaza

At least 42,227 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10

Israeli military claims it struck senior Hamas commanders in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01

Israel army states Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in earlier Gaza strike

LBCI
World News
2024-10-09

US says Israel must avoid Gaza-like military action in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-06

Israel says it struck 40,000 Hamas targets in Gaza over one year of war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29

At least 42,227 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:08

Israeli strikes kill at least 29 people in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40

Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
13:51

Israel claims it hit around 280 targets in Lebanon, Gaza over weekend

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:24

France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

Oman to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid Israeli aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10

Israel's anticipated response to Iran looms: Israel considers military buffer zone in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
World News
14:24

France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:57

Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More