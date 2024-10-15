Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,344

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-15 | 04:37
High views
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,344
0min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,344

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 42,344 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 55 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 99,013 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when on October 7, 2023.

AFP
