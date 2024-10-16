UK calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza

2024-10-16 | 07:40
UK calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza
UK calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated on Wednesday that Britain, France, and Algeria have called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He noted in a statement that Israel must ensure the protection of civilians and open routes to allow life-saving aid to reach those in need, emphasizing that the Security Council meeting will address these issues.

Lammy added, "The humanitarian situation in northern Gaza is dire, with deteriorating access to essential services and UN reports indicating that almost no food has entered the area in the past two weeks."

Reuters
Safadi meets with Araghchi: Ending Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon is essential for de-escalation
UNRWA Commissioner says operations in Gaza nearing breaking point
