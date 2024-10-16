News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-16 | 07:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated on Wednesday that Britain, France, and Algeria have called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
He noted in a statement that Israel must ensure the protection of civilians and open routes to allow life-saving aid to reach those in need, emphasizing that the Security Council meeting will address these issues.
Lammy added, "The humanitarian situation in northern Gaza is dire, with deteriorating access to essential services and UN reports indicating that almost no food has entered the area in the past two weeks."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Britain
UN Security Council
Meeting
Humanitarian Situation
Gaza
Next
Safadi meets with Araghchi: Ending Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon is essential for de-escalation
UNRWA Commissioner says operations in Gaza nearing breaking point
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-10-01
UN Security Council to hold emergency Middle East meeting Wednesday
World News
2024-10-01
UN Security Council to hold emergency Middle East meeting Wednesday
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Lebanon requests UN Security Council meeting on communication device explosions
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Lebanon requests UN Security Council meeting on communication device explosions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-11
UN Security Council to convene emergency session on Al-Daraj neighborhood massacre in Gaza: Al Jazeera sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-11
UN Security Council to convene emergency session on Al-Daraj neighborhood massacre in Gaza: Al Jazeera sources
0
World News
2024-07-31
UN Security Council to have emergency meeting over Hamas chief killing
World News
2024-07-31
UN Security Council to have emergency meeting over Hamas chief killing
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:58
Safadi meets with Araghchi: Ending Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon is essential for de-escalation
Middle East News
07:58
Safadi meets with Araghchi: Ending Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon is essential for de-escalation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
UNRWA Commissioner says operations in Gaza nearing breaking point
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
UNRWA Commissioner says operations in Gaza nearing breaking point
0
Middle East News
06:19
Iran urges pressure on Israel backers to end Gaza, Lebanon killings
Middle East News
06:19
Iran urges pressure on Israel backers to end Gaza, Lebanon killings
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:26
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,409
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:26
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,409
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-22
Nine dead after migrant boat capsizes on river on Serbia-Bosnia border
World News
2024-08-22
Nine dead after migrant boat capsizes on river on Serbia-Bosnia border
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Syrian national arrested in Chouf, Lebanon for alleged collaboration with Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Syrian national arrested in Chouf, Lebanon for alleged collaboration with Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-10-02
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-02
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Hezbollah confirms death of more than 15 members in Israeli attack, including top leader Ibrahim Aqil: Who were they?
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Hezbollah confirms death of more than 15 members in Israeli attack, including top leader Ibrahim Aqil: Who were they?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:25
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
13:25
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
2
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
3
Lebanon News
23:29
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
23:29
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
23:51
Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
04:13
Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality
Lebanon News
04:13
Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality
7
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander
Middle East News
04:58
Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander
8
Lebanon News
02:03
Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack
Lebanon News
02:03
Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More