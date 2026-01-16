News
Trump praises Venezuela's Machado for 'wonderful' Nobel prize gesture
World News
16-01-2026 | 00:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump praises Venezuela's Machado for 'wonderful' Nobel prize gesture
U.S. President Donald Trump heaped praise Thursday on Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado for presenting him with "her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done," after they met at the White House.
"She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that Machado presenting him with the medal was "such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect."
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Venezuela
Maria Corina Machado
Nobel Peace Prize
White House
US strikes deal with Taiwan to cut tariffs, boost chip investment
Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?
Previous
