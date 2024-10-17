Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,438

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-17 | 05:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,438
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,438

The health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 42,438 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 29 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 99,246 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

War

Hamas

Health Ministry

Death Toll

Borrell questions effectiveness of US deadline for Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-28

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

2,367 killed and 11,088 injured in Lebanon by Israeli aggression since start of war: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-16

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,409

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52

Borrell questions effectiveness of US deadline for Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

Qatar reports: No Gaza ceasefire talks for last three to four weeks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:14

Netanyahu held emergency discussion on increasing Gaza aid, Israeli officials say

LBCI
Middle East News
13:39

Hamas official says: No end to widening Mideast conflict without Gaza resolution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:20

German Chancellor says will help Israel defend itself with weapons

LBCI
World News
2024-10-15

State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days

LBCI
Variety and Tech
17:43

One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

LBCI
World News
2024-07-07

Sudanese political factions meet in Cairo amid little prospect of peace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
10:41

US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
17:43

One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Tamnine, Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Saraain El Tahta, Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Sefri, Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Haouch, south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More