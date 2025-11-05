Hamas armed wing says to hand over Gaza hostage body at 1900 GMT

Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the remains of another hostage on Wednesday as required under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal with Israel in Gaza.



The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades "will hand over the body of an Israeli prisoner found in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, at 9 PM Gaza time" (1900 GMT), the group said on its Telegram channel.



Of the 28 deceased hostages Hamas agreed to hand over to Israel under the deal, it has so far returned 21 -- including 19 Israelis, one Thai national and one Nepali.



